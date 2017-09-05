FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Allegany And Washington Counties | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Police Offer Reward For Information About Murder Of Fmr. UMD Coach’s Son

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the fatal shooting of the son of former University of Maryland head interim football coach Mike Locksley.

Meiko Anthony Locksley was found shot in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Rd., at 10:20 p.m. on September 3.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police were called after a nearby resident heard a gunshot and found Lockley outside.

The Howard County Police Department says they have no additional  information about a possible suspect or motive at this time. Police are still working to determine in Locksley was targeted, or this was a random act.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the shooting is asked to call police at (410) 313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Mike Locksley is currently an assistant coach at the University of Alabama. Locksley served as interim head coach at Maryland in 2015, after Randy Edsall was terminated.

