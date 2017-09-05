Longtime Maryland Lawmaker Mourns Death Of Slain Grandson

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Longtime Maryland legislator Talmadge Branch is mourning the death of his grandson, the latest victim of Baltimore’s homicide crisis.

Tyrone Ray was one of seven men killed in the City over the Labor Day weekend.

Police are looking for two suspects. One was caught on video in an extra-long gray sweatshirt, moments after police say they shot and killed 22-year-old Ray, the grandson of Branch, a long-time state delegate, and current House majority whip.

“The suspects shot the person they wanted to shoot, so to speak. Why did they shoot him? We don’t know,” said T.J. Smith of the Baltimore Police Department.

Branch told our media partner, the Baltimore Sun, that “too many young people are dying, and we must find a way to stop it.”

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, police commissioner Kevin Davis and Governor Larry Hogan met last week to discuss the record-high homicide rate.

“Murder rate in this city and in cities across this country have got to come down,” Pugh said at the meeting.

The total number of homicides this year already at 238.

“The Branch family is a family like many others right now, that are going through grief and stages of grieving. Certainly understand the frustration,” Smith said.

The suspects in the video got into a white four-door Infiniti on Belair Road before driving away. If you recognize them, you’re asked to call police.

Police haven’t released a motive for Ray’s killing but say he was likely targeted.

