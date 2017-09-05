FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma Upgraded To Category 5 Storm Tropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

School District Apologizes After Teacher Bans Trump Campaign Shirts

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school district has apologized after a teacher told two students that their shirts promoting President Donald Trump’s campaign weren’t allowed in class.

The apology comes after video circulated online showing a River Ridge High School math teacher telling the students they couldn’t wear the “Make America Great Again” shirts, “just like you cannot wear a swastika to school.”

The video appears to have been recorded by another student in class who questioned the teacher. The teacher explained that the shirts were inappropriate not because of Trump but because the slogan was used by “the neo-Nazis.”

Cherokee County School District spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby says that the teacher’s actions were inappropriate and that the students won’t face discipline. She says the district can’t discuss disciplinary action against a teacher.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch