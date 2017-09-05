Medical Marijuana Is Life-Changing Drug For Young Girl With Seizures

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Children from across Maryland had their first day of school. But it hasn’t been an easy road for one Dundalk girl. Many are calling her journey to the classroom a miracle.

Amy Yensi reports from Dundalk, her mother says medical marijuana has been a life-saver.

Three-year-old Lillyann Baker, arrives at the Battle Monument School, for another year of learning.

“Just knowing that she actually made it to be in school it makes us happy,” says her mom Cassandra Stefan.

The smile on her face hasn’t always been there. Lillyann suffered a traumatic head injury as an infant and had to be put in a medically-induced coma. She was having multiple seizures on a daily basis, and two powerful anti-seizure medications weren’t helping.

“She was still constantly having seizures and when her doctor suggested a third medication, I said I want to try something,” says Stefan.

Stefan put her daughter on a type of medical marijuana called CBD hemp oil, which she takes orally and does appear to give the same intoxicating effects or high that opponents of medical marijuana often point to.

“I have had many people, mainly on social media saying that I’m a disgrace as a parent, that I’m treating her in a way that she should be,” says Stefan.

Lillyann has been seizure-free for nearly two years.

“Doing everything that before the doctors saying she’d never do.”

Stefan says her biggest hope for her daughter is that “she’s going to walk down the aisle to her handsome man, just like her sister will,” says Stefan.

Stefan tells WJZ she hopes that by sharing Lillyann’s story, it will inspire other parents to be receptive about other medical options for their own children.

Medical marijuana is legal in Maryland. Some opponents say it could turn into a gateway drug,

especially for children.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook