FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Carroll, Frederick, & Washington Counties | Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington Counties until 9 p.m. | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

HURRICANE IRMA: Hurricane Irma Upgraded To Category 5 Storm Tropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Police Make Arrest In Anne Arundel County Double Murder

Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Murder, Shady Side

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man accused of killing a couple in Anne Arundel County back in June.

56-year-old Kirk Byron Matthews faces several charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, in the deaths of Linda McKenzie and Leslie Smith.

McKenzie and Smith were found dead back on June 1, near Scott Town Rd. and Nick Rd. in Shady Side.

During their extensive investigation, police identified Matthews as a suspect in the case after he had an argument with McKenzie and Smith before they were murdered.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch