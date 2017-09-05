Police Make Arrest In Anne Arundel County Double Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man accused of killing a couple in Anne Arundel County back in June.
56-year-old Kirk Byron Matthews faces several charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, in the deaths of Linda McKenzie and Leslie Smith.
McKenzie and Smith were found dead back on June 1, near Scott Town Rd. and Nick Rd. in Shady Side.
During their extensive investigation, police identified Matthews as a suspect in the case after he had an argument with McKenzie and Smith before they were murdered.
