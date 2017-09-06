WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall On Caribbean IslandsTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A male giraffe calf born at the Living Treasures Wild Animal Park in Pennsylvania is the grandchild of the famous April the giraffe, whose labor was live-streamed from her Harpusville, New York zoo this past spring.

The Pennsylvania giraffe calf, now named Calvin, is the offspring of April’s son Levi, who grew up at Living Treasures, and first-time mother Blue Jeans.

calvin Famed April The Giraffe Is Now A Grandmother

Blue Jeans had a smooth labor and delivered Calvin on the afternoon of August 27. Shortly after he was born, Calvin measured 6-foot-3 and weighed an impressive 145 pounds.

Calvin has not yet made his public debut at the park.

“Now that Blue Jeans has settled into her role as a mother, we expect to be able to let guests start meeting him soon,” park owner and director Adam Guiher said in a press release.

For more information on Calvin, visit the zoo’s FACEBOOK PAGE.

