Bicyclist Dies From Injuries In Hit And Run In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A student from Slovakia has died of injuries she suffered in a hit-and-run crash in a Maryland resort town.

Ocean City police tell the Daily Times of Salisbury that 21-year-old Veronika Badurova died Sept. 1, two days after the crash.

Officers say Badurova was hit by an SUV that failed to stop at the scene. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police said shortly after the crash that authorities identified a suspect and were consulting with the state’s attorney’s office. Charges have still not been announced.

The owner of a local live music venue that foreign students on J-1 visas frequent held a fundraiser Sunday to help Badurova’s family.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)