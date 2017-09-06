WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall On Caribbean IslandsTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Bicyclist Dies From Injuries In Hit And Run In Ocean City

Filed Under: Beach, Death, Hit and Run, Maryland, Ocean City, Slovakia, Student

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A student from Slovakia has died of injuries she suffered in a hit-and-run crash in a Maryland resort town.

Ocean City police tell the Daily Times of Salisbury that 21-year-old Veronika Badurova died Sept. 1, two days after the crash.

Officers say Badurova was hit by an SUV that failed to stop at the scene. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police said shortly after the crash that authorities identified a suspect and were consulting with the state’s attorney’s office. Charges have still not been announced.

The owner of a local live music venue that foreign students on J-1 visas frequent held a fundraiser Sunday to help Badurova’s family.

