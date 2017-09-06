Md. Man Held In Florida, Charged In Alleged $50 Million Fraud

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Maryland man has been arrested in an alleged $50 million mail fraud scheme.
Federal prosecutors in Baltimore say 57-year-old Eric Epstein of Pompano Beach, Florida, was arrested Wednesday in Florida. He was indicted on Aug. 24, and is charged with mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.
According to the indictment, Epstein co-founded a telemarketing business called Midway Industries that was based in Maryland. Authorities say Midway sold lightbulbs and cleaning supplies to businesses, schools, churches, nonprofits, and government offices.
Prosecutors say Midway charged customers for products they never ordered.
Epstein, who will be extradited from Florida, is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Sept. 15. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.
