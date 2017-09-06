Maryland Police Search For Missing Pregnant Teacher

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Montgomery County police in Maryland are looking for a pregnant teacher who didn’t show up for the first day of class.

Police say Olney resident, Laura Elizabeth Wallen, 31, last contacted family members by text message on Sunday.

Reports say Wallen failed to show up for the first day of classes Tuesday at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia, where she teaches history and law.

A relative of Wallen confirmed that she is also pregnant.

Wallen is 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police are also looking for her car, a black 2011 Ford Escape with Maryland license plate M522473.

Anyone with information about Wallen’s location or the location of her car should call police at 301-279-8000.

