WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Maryland Police Search For Missing Pregnant Teacher

Filed Under: COlumbia, County, Howard, Maryland, Missing, Olney, Police, Pregnant, Search, Teacher

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Montgomery County police in Maryland are looking for a pregnant teacher who didn’t show up for the first day of class.

Police say Olney resident, Laura Elizabeth Wallen, 31, last contacted family members by text message on Sunday.

laura wallen Maryland Police Search For Missing Pregnant Teacher

Credit: Montgomery County police.

Reports say Wallen failed to show up for the first day of classes Tuesday at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia, where she teaches history and law.

A relative of Wallen confirmed that she is also pregnant.

Wallen is 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police are also looking for her car, a black 2011 Ford Escape with Maryland license plate M522473.

Anyone with information about Wallen’s location or the location of her car should call police at 301-279-8000.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch