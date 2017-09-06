NFL Hires 21 Full-Time Referees

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Football League is making moves. Seven officiating positions, ranging from line judge to side judge, have been filled.
Referees Brad Allen, Walt Anderson, Jerome Boger and Pete Morelli are now full-time employees of the league.
The NFL and NFLRA agreed to experiment with full-time officials as part of the last Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The 21 full-time officials are allowed to retain outside jobs but must commit to making the NFL their top professional priority. NFLRA executive director Scott Green said he did not expect much to change in the day-to-day schedules of full-time officials during the season.