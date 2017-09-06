Officer Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Side Of Md. Highway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman gave birth on the side of a busy Prince George’s County highway last week.

Fortunately, a police officer was nearby and rushed in to help deliver the baby.

The parents were actually on their way to the hospital for a second time, having been sent home hours before and told it was still early in the labor.

Not that early, apparently.

Dash cam video shows the moments before the unexpected delivery, when Cicale was flagged down by the baby’s father on East-West Highway.

“Literally I put the gloves on and it was time and she Had one last contraction And baby Carlos was with us,” says Sgt. Nick Cicale. “Everything went through my mind obviously the concern for the baby the mother.”

Luckily, everything went smoothly and about five minutes later, the bundle of joy had arrived. He and his parents were taken to a nearby hospital, where the 19-year PGPD veteran and K9 handler later visited them.

“I am just happy to see everything worked out the way it did,” Cicale says.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook