Orioles Are Closing In On The Second Wild Card Spot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles are heating up as they close in on the final few weeks of the 2017 season. The team started the season in May with the best record in baseball, 22-10, and then the pitching rotation began to fall apart and they fell behind.

But in the last few weeks, the bats have been hot, the streaks have been sticking and the pitching has been almost perfect.

Last night, Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, capping a comeback that lifted the Baltimore Orioles past the New York Yankees 7-6 on Tuesday night.

With last night’s win, the Orioles closed within a half-game of Minnesota for the second AL wild card spot.

New York started the game 2 1/2 games behind Boston, which beat Toronto 3-2 in 19 innings, in the AL East and is the top AL wild card.

These next few games will quite literally be game-changers and could provide the Orioles’ key to the post season.

