Tonight’s Orioles Vs Yankees Rescheduled Due To Rain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tonight’s scheduled game between the Orioles and New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up on Thursday, September 7 at 1:35 p.m.

Tickets for the September 6 game will be automatically honored for the September 7, 1:35 p.m. game. No exchange is necessary, and fans should bring their original September 6 tickets to the ballpark gates for admission to Thursday’s game.

The game will be broadcast on MASN and on the Orioles Radio Network, including flagship station 105.7 The Fan.

Fans unable to attend the September 7 makeup game may exchange the value of their September 6 tickets towards any remaining home game this season, subject to availability.

 

