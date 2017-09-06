Weather Blog: All Day Rain, Misty Drizzle

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An all day rain, and at times moderate rain, and at other times, just a misty drizzle are slowly winding down now.

Look for very pleasant conditions, although cooler than normal for the next five or even 10 days. Plenty of sun and very comfortable temperatures will be the rule for our region.

Three hurricanes are currently active in the tropics, but for now the only one to threaten the U.S. is Irma. A cat 5 storm of extremely dangerous winds, flooding rains and very high storm surge, is currently just north of Puerto Rico, and headed now at around 16 mph with peak winds of 185 mph.

The Bahamas , Turks and Caicos, and northern portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, will also be pummeled by the storm tomorrow.

After that, comes portions of Cuba, and then Florida could be next. It’s a very dangerous storm and the path in the long range still isn’t certain.

Please keep watching as we continue to update with the latest information.

