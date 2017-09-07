Mother, Boyfriend Charged In Death Of 7-Week-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on charges related to the death of the woman’s 7-week-old baby.

Ashley Davis and Tyler Tennant both face charges of first-degree child abuse resulting in death, manslaughter, and related conspiracy charges. Davis also faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The investigation began back in January 2016, following the death of Sophia Davis.

On January 4, 2016, Ashley Davis called 911 and said her daughter was “tensing up,” that she would stop breathing, and she was hyperventilating.

Sophia Davis was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, and on Jan. 6, it was decided to stop life supportive measures, at which time, Davis died.

An autopsy was performed on Davis, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities determined that Davis had been abused, and that her mother and Tennant were responsible for her death.

