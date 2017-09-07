WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Sister, 2 Cousins Competent For Trial

Filed Under: Antonio Williams

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his sister and two cousins, all under the age of 10, in a Maryland suburb of Washington has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Media outlets report that a Prince George’s County judge on Thursday found that 25-year-old Antonio Williams was competent to stand trial. He is charged with three counts of first- and second-degree murder in deaths of 6-year-old Nadira Withers, Williams’ sister; 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree.

Their bodies were found by Nadira’s mother when she came home from work Aug. 18 to her home in Clinton, Maryland.

A psychiatric evaluation had been ordered for Williams after a court hearing during which he repeatedly shouted, “I am not the one you’re looking for!”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch