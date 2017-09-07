Police Recover Loaded Gun From Student At Baltimore School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student was taken into custody after police recovered a loaded handgun as the student tried to enter a Baltimore City Public School.
The loaded handgun was found as the student tried to enter Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School. The student was taken to Central Booking.
The gun was not taken out or used to threaten anyone, and the incident was quickly resolved.
The student could face possible expulsion.
