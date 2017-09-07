Reports: Suspect In Lyon Sisters Killing Will Plead Guilty

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Several sources report that a man accused of killing two young Maryland sisters who disappeared more than 40 years ago plans to plead guilty.

The sisters — Katherine and Sheila Lyon — were last seen near a mall in Wheaton in March 1975. They were 12 and 10, respectively, when they disappeared.

Lloyd Lee Welch Jr., 60, was scheduled to go on trial Sept. 12 in Virginia on two counts of first-degree felony murder after being charged two years ago.

A notation in online court records indicating the jury trial would begin on Sept. 12 in Bedford County has been withdrawn.

The records now show that a pre-trial motion hearing is scheduled that day.

It was not clear when the trial will begin.

Prosecutors and Welch’s attorneys declined to comment, citing a gag order issued by the judge.

The girls’ bodies have never been found.

