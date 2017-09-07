Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old boy at knifepoint, before sexually assaulting him.

Sobhy Fariz Narouz Abdelmalak faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, second-degree sex offense, sodomy, and false imprisonment in this case.

The alleged victim called police just before 7:45 p.m. on Monday, and said he had just been sexually assaulted.

The 13-year-old said he was walking on Somerset Dr., when he was approached by a man who had a knife. The man, later identified as Abdelmalak, reportedly forced the boy into a home.

After going inside, the victim said Abdelmalak pushed him onto a bed and sexually assaulted him.

The boy said he was able to leave the home, and then called police.

Responding police went to the home and arrested Abdelmalak, before recovering further evidence.

Authorities are continuing to investigate, and ask anyone with any further information to call (410) 222-4732. To remain anonymous, you can call the tip line at (410) 222-4700.

