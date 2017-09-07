Weather Blog: Three Hurricanes

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Hurricanes continue to be the main topic of conversation as we now have three on the map!

Apart from Irma, the monster storm is now just west of Turks and Caicos Islands with 175 mph winds, we do have Katia, which is sitting close to the central Gulf Coast of Mexico and no threat to the United States, and Jose which is well east of the Leeward islands, and may brush them with winds and rain by the latter part of the weekend before headed out to the central Atlantic.

Irma is on a path through the lower Bahamas and just north of Cuba before turning into South Florida this weekend as a cat 4 storm initially. Its exact landfall location if it happens is still a question mark. But all of Florida will be experiencing either tropical storm or in many cases hurricane force winds by later Saturday and on Sunday.

Storm surge will inundate many coastal communities, particularly on the East Coast. This is a big wide storm, actually bigger than Andrew, so many places will be feeling its wrath for the weekend and for weeks and months to come unfortunately.

We will be constantly updating the storm and its path all through the weekend here on WJZ. Meanwhile look for beautiful fall like weather here all weekend long!

