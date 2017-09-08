Garceau: 5 Things To Watch For In Week 1’s Ravens Vs Bengals

Ravens Week 1 Things

We’d like to think we know, but we don’t. Never have we known less about our favorite NFL teams than right now as we get ready for Kickoff Weekend. In this age of limited padded practices and watered down preseason games we can figure out the Patriots will be good and the Browns will be bad and little else.

It’ll take 3-4 games to get a feel for this season; front line players seldom play in exhibition games and hardly break a sweat when they do. I understand why coaches protect their top players in meaningless games but it’s not good for cohesion or team building. Many players who haven’t played more than a quarter in August now have to adapt to playing all 4 quarters.

There will be more missed blocks, tackles and neutral zone violations than a paying customer should see but the playing field is even and the real games are finally here.

The Ravens open in Cincinnati where the Bengals are a 3-point favorite.

Five Bengals Things

The Bengals kickoff their 50th season Sunday. They missed the playoffs last year (6-9-1) for the first time in 6 years. Former Ravens defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis (118-103-3) is entering his 15th year as head coach of the Bengals. He’s led the Bengals to the playoffs 7 times but is 0-7 in the postseason. He’s 17-11 against the Ravens and 10-8 vs. John Harbaugh. A.J. Green has 49 career receiving TDs, four away from Isaac Curtis (53) for third on the Bengals all-time list. Chad Johnson (66) is the team’s all-time leader. Since week 4 of 2015 the Bengals defense has an NFL leading 29-game streak with at least one sack. Washington is next with 24. Last year in Baltimore QB Andy Dalton hit the 3,000 yard passing mark for the sixth straight season. Dalton became only the second QB to do that in his first 6 seasons. Peyton Manning was the first and Cam Newton has since joined the club.

Five Ravens Things