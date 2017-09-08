Jazz In The Garden: “It’s The Woodstock Of Baltimore”

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Already-Deadly Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

By Ron Matz
Filed Under: Baltimore, Druid Hill Park, Jazz in the Garden, Jazz Music, Rawlings Conservatory

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s going to be a beautiful weekend in Baltimore, which makes it a great time for an outdoor concert in Druid Hill Park.

The sweet sounds of jazz saxophonists Greg Thompkins and friends will fill the air outside the Rawlings Conservatory Saturday night.

Jazz in the Garden is the fifth year for the special concert.

“It’s year five, it’s been great, every year, every summer, same band and some guests come and play. Some of my students, we’ve really been having a blast doing it,” Thompkins said.

Supervisor Kate Blom said the Conservatory will stay open later to accommodate the big crowd.

“Just to see people using the facility and appreciating the facility and enjoying the music, it’s really a great vibe,” Blom said.

That vibe will bring hundreds to the garden in Druid Hill Park.

“It’s like kind of a coming together. I don’t want to say it’s the Woodstock of Baltimore, but it kind of feels that way, people are just into it and relaxed and having a wonderful time,” Thompkins said.

“There will be food and drink and relaxation. It’s our fifth year for this event. We started it in our 125th anniversary year,” Blom said.

Saturday night’s Jazz in the Garden concert at the Rawlings Conservatory is free and begins at 5 p.m.

More from Ron Matz
