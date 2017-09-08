Police Release Video Of Persons Of Interest In Md. Lawmaker’s Grandson’s Murder

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Already-Deadly Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Filed Under: Baltimore, grandson, Homicide, Lawmaker, Maryland, Murder, Talmadge Branch

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police released surveillance video of persons of interest believed to be connected to the murder of Maryland legislator Talmadge Branch’s grandson on Monday.

Tyrone Ray was one of seven men killed in the City over the Labor Day weekend.

Police are looking for two suspects. One was caught on video in an extra-long gray sweatshirt, moments after police say they shot and killed 22-year-old Ray, the grandson of Branch, a long-time state delegate, and current House majority whip.

The suspects in the video got into a white four-door Infiniti on Belair Road before driving away. If you recognize them, you’re asked to call police.

Police haven’t released a motive for Ray’s killing but say he was likely targeted.

