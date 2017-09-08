Baltimore’s Modannari Festival Takes Over Streets Of Little Italy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some of the finest artists in the world are in Baltimore, but they won’t be in any museum — instead, they’ll be right on the streets of Little Italy.

It’s called “Madonnari” and the tradition goes back 500 years.

Andrea Starinieri recreates work of the masters at Madonnari and this weekend it’s being celebrated with a festival.

About 40 artists are arriving from all over the country and around the world.

This is the third year the Modannari festival takes over Little Italy’s High Street.

“This is the most visually exquisite festival that I think you can imagine. the camaraderie of the artists is palpable. You feel it,” said organizer Cyd Wolf.

The artists draw in the open, under tents all weekend. The theme this year is Freedom.

Some of the artists are competing for prize money. All their expenses are paid and many generous donors including hotels and restaurants are hosting them.

The festival is free, there will be music, dining, al fresco, beer and of course Italian wine.

