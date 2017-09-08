Loaded Gun Found Anne Arundel County School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A letter was sent out on Friday alerting parents that a student was found possessing a loaded gun at Broadneck High School in Annapolis.

According to the letter sent out by school principal James Todd, a 15-year-old student was reported to administrators not be in class.

After an administrator approached the student, he passed his book bag to another student. The student was confronted by school administrators for not following his class schedule.

The student got his book bag back, but it wasn’t until then that administrators checked his bag pack and found a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun.

The School Resource Officer reportedly took possession of the weapon and the student was subsequently arrested by police.

Police say the student was transported to Eastern District where he was charged on a juvenile citation and released to family.

This is the full letter from Principal James Todd to Broadbeck High School students and parents:

“Dear Parents and Guardians: “I am writing to inform you about a very serious incident that took place at our school today and to ask you to talk to your child about it. “Shortly before 1 p.m. today, our student advocate was asked to locate a student who was not in the proper class. “He found the student in the hallway and began to escort the student to the administration offices. While en route, the student handed his book bag to another student. “Administrators talked with the student about not following his academic schedule. During that time, the advocate retrieved the book bag and placed it in the office. After the conference with the student concluded, I got the book bag to hand back to the student. I suspected that something was amiss, and opened the book bag. At that time, I saw a handgun in the bag. “I immediately summoned our School Resource Officer, who took possession of the handgun. It was loaded. “Police are continuing their investigation with regard to the student. In addition to any charges that may be forthcoming from police, our school will certainly administer appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with our Code of Student Conduct. “I want to emphasize that at no time did we receive any report of anyone else seeing the handgun or of any threats made by the student that would cause someone to believe he had a handgun. However, I wanted you to be aware of this incident so that you can talk about it with your child in a manner you deem most appropriate. “I also ask you to urge your child to immediately find a member of our staff or other responsible adult and report any activity that may pose a danger to students or staff members. We take great pride in the culture of learning we have established at Broadneck High School, and we need to work together to continue to build on that culture. “Please contact our school if you have any questions or concerns. Sincerely,

James Todd

Principal

JT/bm”

