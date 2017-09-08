Maryland Police Arrest 2 Suspects Connected To A North Carolina Murder

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Already-Deadly Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland Transportation Authority Police arrested two individuals connected to a North Carolina murder Thursday during a traffic stop.

An officer stopped 23-year-old Angelica Shultz on the northbound side of I-95 at Exit 64 in Baltimore County for an equipment violation on a 2011 Dodge Avenger.

Police learned the vehicle was connected to a homicide in Catawba, North Carolina. The officer learned the passenger was 32-year-old Vincent Rinkines, who was wanted for murder.

Both were then arrested without an incident.

Detectives searched the vehicle and recovered a loaded handgun, a rifle and three loaded handgun magazines.

MDTA police charged Rinkines and Schultz with possession of a handgun in vehicle, possession of handgun on person, possession of an assault weapon and illegally possessing a firearm.

Schultz was issued a warrant from Catawba County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina for accessory after the fact and for helping Rinkines escape arrest.

Both were transported to the Baltimore County Detention Center.

