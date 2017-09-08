WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Already-Deadly Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Deadly Earthquake, Largest In A Century To Hit The Area, Rattles Mexico

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least 15 people are dead after an earthquake off the southern coast of Mexico rattled the region. President Enrique Pena Nieto says it was the biggest to hit the country in 100 years.

It struck around 11:49 p.m. local time Thursday, the epicenter 102 miles west of Tapachula in Chiapas, near Guatemala. It was approximately 43 miles deep.

Reuters reports that there were aftershocks greater than 5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake’s magnitude as 8.1, but President Nieto said it was 8.2.

It prompted tsunami waves as high as 3.3 feet above tide level.

There are reports that the strong shaking caused buildings to violently shake about 650 miles away in Mexico’s capital.

