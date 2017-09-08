Car With Missing Pregnant Teacher’s License Plates Found

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Already-Deadly Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Filed Under: Laura Elizabeth Wallen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The car of a missing, pregnant Howard County teacher was recovered in a Columbia parking lot Thursday night, according to Howard County police.

It was towed from a lot in the 10600 block of Gramercy Place, not far from Columbia Mall and the school where 31-year-old Laura Elizabeth Wallen teaches.

Police say Wallen, who lives in Olney, last contacted family members by text message on Monday. She then failed to show up for the first day of classes Tuesday at Wilde Lake High School, where she teaches history.

Relatives of Wallen confirmed that she was excited about her pregnancy, never gave signs that anything was bothering her and left her dog behind.

She apparently spent days preparing her classroom for the new school year.

This is a developing story.

