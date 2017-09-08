National Aquarium Releases Rescued Seal Named After Harry Potter Character

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The National Aquarium in Baltimore released a grey seal Thursday after it was found stranded in Ocean City, Maryland.

The Aquarium’s animal rescue team released “Luna Lovegood” at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey after she made a full recovery after being found stranded in Ocean City on May 23.

The female seal was found suffering pneumonia and lacerations from possible bite wounds. She was treated for dehydration and a case of lung worms.

Luna’s infections were eliminated and she managed to gain 20 pounds.

Luna received her name in accordance with the rescue team’s Harry Potter theme.

Luna is the second seal to be admitted and released this year. A male harbor seal nicknamed “Phil” was admitted to the care facility in April and released at Gateway National Recreation Area in July. He was the 200th animal rescue release since the National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue program was founded in 1991.

