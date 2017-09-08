WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Evacuations As Already-Deadly Hurricane Irma Continues Spinning Toward FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Police Search For Man Missing From Mental Health Facility; Seen Last Month

Baltimore, Glen Burnie, Mental Health Facility, Missing, Robert Louis Hall

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man who has been missing from a mental health provider in Glen Burnie since last month.

Detectives say Robert Louis Hall, 37, left a mental health facility where he was being treated for a mental illness he was diagnosed with.

Officers say Hall was last seen in late August near the intersection of Washington Blvd and Caton Ave in Baltimore.

He may have impaired communication skills and become aggressive if confronted in an aggressive manner.

Hall was reported being last seen in a white t-shirt and jeans.

Police ask anyone who knows of Hall’s whereabouts to call 911.

