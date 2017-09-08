Weather Blog: Hurricane Irma Making Its Way Toward Florida

The biggest weather story in decades will continue to be a massive hurricane.

Irma which is expected to turn towards South Florida, starting Saturday night and on Sunday. Its a Category 5 storm with winds of 155mph. Damage will be widepread ,and in some cases catastrophic. Storm surges may inundate areas a mile or more inland from the beaches, on both the Gulf and Atlantic.

The storm is so large, that no place in the state will escape the tropical storm or Hurricane force winds. This is a major disaster in the making.

We are all hoping the storm may weaken over Cuba tonight, but that is not 100% likely. By tomorrow we will know exactly where the landfall will be, and the massive damage that we expect to follow. We will be tracking the storm of course and will continue to update the path, the hazards etc all weekend long. Locally, great weather will last thru Monday.Bob Turk

