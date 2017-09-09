1 Dead In Car Wreck In Carroll County

UNION BRIDGE, Md. (AP) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a car wreck in Carroll County.
State police say the victim, a 19-year-old man who has not yet been identified, was driving a tractor trailer southbound on Maryland Route 75 near Clemsonville Road at around 8 a.m. on Saturday when he crossed the yellow line and drove off the road. The tractor trailer then rolled onto its side and struck a telephone pole. Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
