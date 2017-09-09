Air Force Pilot From Maryland Fatally Injured In Crash On Nevada Range

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. Air Force pilot has died of injuries suffered in an aircraft crash at a training range about 100 miles northwest of Nellis Air Force Base in southern Nevada, base officials said.

A brief statement released Friday by Nellis officials said the crash that killed Lt. Col. Eric Schultz occurred during a training flight Tuesday evening at the Nevada Test and Training Range.

The statement didn’t provide a hometown or age for Schultz or details on the crash, but it said the aircraft was assigned to the Air Force Materiel Command.

The Capital Gazette reports that Schultz was a 1991 graduate of Annapolis high school and his parents, Linda and Larry Schultz, live in Annapolis.

The Materiel Command’s website says it conducts researches and tests weapons systems.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that a 99th Air Base Wing spokeswoman, Maj. Christina Sukach, said the type of aircraft is classified.

