Baltimore Could Surpass New York City In Homicides

Filed Under: Baltimore, Homicide, New York

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore could surpass New York City in homicides this year.

The Baltimore Sun reports that for the first time Baltimore, with a population of less than 620,000, could record more murders in a single year than New York, which has a population of 8.5 million.

As of Sept. 3, Baltimore has recorded 238 homicides, while New York City has seen 182 murders. That breaks down to roughly 50 killings per 100,000 people in Baltimore, and just 3.9 killings per 100,000 people in New York.

