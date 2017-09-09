WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: After Raking Caribbean, Dangerous Irma Targets FloridaTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Drug Surveillance Leads To Recovery Of Handgun, Suspected Drugs

Filed Under: Arrest, Baltimore, cash, Drugs, Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a 22-year-old man after recovering a gun, suspected marijuana and cash.

Friday, officers were conducting drug surveillance in the area of the 1400 block of East Preston Street, when they initiated an investigation leading to the arrest of Granville Lee.

Detectives recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun, suspected marijuana, a scale and $135.

Credit: Baltimore Police.

Credit: Baltimore Police.

Lee was transported to Central Booking Intake and Facility, where he was charged with handgun and narcotics related charges.

