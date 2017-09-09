Drug Surveillance Leads To Recovery Of Handgun, Suspected Drugs

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a 22-year-old man after recovering a gun, suspected marijuana and cash.
Friday, officers were conducting drug surveillance in the area of the 1400 block of East Preston Street, when they initiated an investigation leading to the arrest of Granville Lee.
Detectives recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun, suspected marijuana, a scale and $135.
Lee was transported to Central Booking Intake and Facility, where he was charged with handgun and narcotics related charges.
