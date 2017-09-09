Man Accused Of Setting Pregnant Woman On Fire Charged

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Irma Closes In With Tampa, Not Miami, In The CrosshairsTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A man arrested after a pregnant woman was set on fire in her apartment just outside of the District of Columbia has been charged with arson and attempted murder.

Prince George’s County police say 34-year-old Laquinn Phillips was charged on Friday. Police say Phillips and the victim had been in a romantic relationship. Both the woman and the baby, who was delivered early, are in critical condition. Police said on Friday that the woman had suffered burns across large portions of her body.

Police say the motive for the crime is still under investigation.

