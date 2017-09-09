WATCH WJZ AT 5 A.M. SUNDAY for special Hurricane Irma coverage | Irma Regains Strength As Cat. 4, Westward Shift Now Targets St. PeteTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Students Conduct Search Party For Missing Howard County Teacher

By Jonathan McCall
Filed Under: laura wallen, missing howard county teacher

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search continues for a missing Howard County teacher who is four months pregnant, last seen on Monday.

On Saturday, a group of current and even former students from across the country spent the day searching for a teacher they say meant so much to them.

“We just want to find her and get her back safely,” says former student Hamad Watsi.

Desperate in their search for answers, students at Wilde Lake High school hit the streets passing out flyers and hoping to get answers.

“Waiting on the news and the media to tell us something isn’t enough,” says former student Jawan Taylor.

Their teacher, 31-year-old Laura Wallen, is a woman who they say was:

“She was the nicest lady. She helped us all graduate, helped us with our problems,” says Watsi.

Even Wallen’s former students flew in from across the country to help in the search.

“I was down in Florida because that’s where I go to school,” says Taylor.

Wallen, who is four months pregnant, was last heard from on Monday. Police say her family received a text message they call “troubling.”

Only WJZ was in Columbia Thursday night, when investigators found her SUV at an apartment complex, less than a mile from the school—but there were no signs of Wallen.

The students whose lives she touched, focused their search in the same area. For them, they’re giving back to a woman who they say has given so much to them.

“Bring her home, do whatever you can to keep her safe, bring her home.We need her back,” says Watsi.

Montgomery County police are investigating the case and are exploring all options. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Jonathan McCall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch