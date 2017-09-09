Students Conduct Search Party For Missing Howard County Teacher

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search continues for a missing Howard County teacher who is four months pregnant, last seen on Monday.

On Saturday, a group of current and even former students from across the country spent the day searching for a teacher they say meant so much to them.

“We just want to find her and get her back safely,” says former student Hamad Watsi.

Desperate in their search for answers, students at Wilde Lake High school hit the streets passing out flyers and hoping to get answers.

“Waiting on the news and the media to tell us something isn’t enough,” says former student Jawan Taylor.

Their teacher, 31-year-old Laura Wallen, is a woman who they say was:

“She was the nicest lady. She helped us all graduate, helped us with our problems,” says Watsi.

Even Wallen’s former students flew in from across the country to help in the search.

“I was down in Florida because that’s where I go to school,” says Taylor.

Wallen, who is four months pregnant, was last heard from on Monday. Police say her family received a text message they call “troubling.”

Only WJZ was in Columbia Thursday night, when investigators found her SUV at an apartment complex, less than a mile from the school—but there were no signs of Wallen.

The students whose lives she touched, focused their search in the same area. For them, they’re giving back to a woman who they say has given so much to them.

“Bring her home, do whatever you can to keep her safe, bring her home.We need her back,” says Watsi.

Montgomery County police are investigating the case and are exploring all options. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

