Weather Blog: Partly Sunny

Normal high & low: 81° & 60°

Irma fluctuating between category 3 and 4 hurricane. Expected landfall on Florida’s West Coast after midnight.

Link for updates: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

This Afternoon

Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

North wind around 9 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 48.

North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

North wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

NWS Outlook

High pressure will build overhead through Monday. The remnants of Irma will pass to the southwest of the Mid-Atlantic states Monday night through the Wednesday. See the National Hurricane Center advisories for the latest on Irma. Unsettled conditions may continue Thursday into Friday.

For today, partly to mostly sunny skies are expected with some scattered morning clouds giving way to fair weather cumulus during the day. Northerly flow will keep highs quite cool, generally holding in the 68-74F range, a solid 8-12 degrees below climatological normals for the date. A chilly night is expected tonight under high pressure and mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog likely in the prone areas as well. Lows will range from the low 40s in the coolest locations of the Potomac Highlands and Allegheny Front to the mid 50s in the urban centers and along the immediate shorelines.

