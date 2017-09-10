Dozens Of Animals Found Tied To Trees As Irma Approaches

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida Sunday, animal control officers had to work quickly to save dozens of animals left to fend for themselves by their owners, with some being tied to trees.
Authorities have rescued more than 50 animals in Palm Beach County before Irma hit the state.
WPTV reports some of these abandoned animals were left chained to tree and cars, and authorities plan to prosecute anyone who left their animals outside to fend for themselves during Hurricane Irma.
