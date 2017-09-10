Maryland Religious Groups Helping With Hurricane Irma Relief

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s faith community is extending their support for hurricane Irma victims.



Tracey Leong explains how they’re helping with recovery efforts.

Churches across Maryland are working together to help those impacted by Hurricane Irma, providing a wide variety of items including building supplies, water even transportation.

As Hurricane Irma sweeps across Florida, organizations are gearing up to help with the recovery process.

“As soon as the storm starts to lift, they’ll get a hold of us and assets will begin to move,” says Senior Pastor Bart Pierce with Rock City Church.

The Baltimore church is always standing by to offer support for victims of natural disasters, working with regional and national faith based groups, businesses, and nonprofits.

“What we do is we mobilize a network of guys, in Hurricane Katrina, we were able to put 1.2 billion dollars worth of goods in New Orleans,” says Pastor Pierce.

“Most of us have had some kind of experience that makes us say if I needed someone to help me what I can I do to help somebody else,” he says.

Saint Philip Neri Catholic Church in Linthicum is also preparing to help those impacted by the hurricane.

“There are many people in our area have friends and relatives, who live in Florida, homes in Florida or Georgia,” says Archbishop William Lori.

The archdiocese of Baltimore is collecting donations at their parishes to assist with the relief efforts.

“We are thinking about those who have already experienced Irma’s devastation in the Carribean, and now it’s upon us in Florida, and coming up through our country,” says Archbishop Lori.

Churches are continuing to collect donations, not only for Hurricane Irma but also those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

To donate to the Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Irma CLICK HERE.

