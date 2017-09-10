Clinton Says She’s ‘Done With Being A Candidate”

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma’s Eyewall Reaches Florida KeysTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has said she will not run for president in 2020, and is “done with being a candidate.”

“I am done with being a candidate. But I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country’s future is at stake,” Clinton told “Sunday Morning” anchor Jane Pauley.

Clinton will release her memoir on the 2016 campaign, “What Happened,” on Tuesday.

