Clinton Says She’s ‘Done With Being A Candidate”

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has said she will not run for president in 2020, and is “done with being a candidate.”
“I am done with being a candidate. But I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country’s future is at stake,” Clinton told “Sunday Morning” anchor Jane Pauley.
Clinton will release her memoir on the 2016 campaign, “What Happened,” on Tuesday.
