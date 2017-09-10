WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma’s Eyewall Reaches Florida KeysTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Crane Collapses In Downtown Miami As Irma Hits

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma
Courtesy: CBS Miami

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The National Weather Service says that a crane has collapsed in Miami as strong wind from Hurricane Irma blows in.

It’s one of two-dozen in the city.

The weather service’s Miami office said in a Tweet that one of its employees witnessed the crane boom and counterweight collapse in downtown Miami. The employee captured video of the collapse.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the collapse caused damage or injuries.

The cranes have been a concern.

Construction sites across Irma’s potential path in Florida were locked down to remove or secure building materials, tools and debris that could be flung by Irma’s winds.

But the horizontal arms of the tall tower cranes remained loose despite the potential danger of collapse. According to city officials, it would have taken about two weeks to move the cranes and there wasn’t enough time.

