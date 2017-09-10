Besty Devos To Speak At U. Baltimore Fall Commencement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be speaking at University of Baltimore’s fall commencement, school officials said on Friday.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun says DeVos will deliver the keynote address at the ceremony scheduled December 18.

The news comes the same week that DeVos announced plans to rewrite Obama-era rules on campus sexual assault policy.

The Sun reports SGA president Mariame Dangnokho wrote in a letter to students that the SGA was not involved in the discussion about bringing DeVos to speak.

More than 2,500 people signed a petition as of Sunday evening saying they do not want DeVos as commencement speaker.

In a statement, university spokesman Chris Hart said:“Throughout our nearly 100-year history, UB has pursued a commitment to intellectual engagement and an array of opinions,” university spokesman Chris Hart said in a statement.

“Throughout our nearly 100-year history, UB has pursued a commitment to intellectual engagement and an array of opinions.”

“This is a foundational goal at our institution and is today expressed in our invitation to the Secretary to speak to and get to know our community.”

As a known “school choice” advocate, DeVos has received much criticism for her views on the public school system, and her interest in allowing families to use public funds to send their children to private schools.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook