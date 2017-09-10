Dozens Arrested For Breaking Curfew In Florida Ahead Of Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — At least 25 people in one Florida county have been arrested for violating a curfew imposed as Hurricane Irma approached the state.
Palm Beach County authorities say the arrests were made after a 3 p.m. Saturday curfew was imposed. The misdemeanor charge can carry a fine of up to $500 and potentially 60 days in jail.
Officials announced the curfew as a safety measure and to prevent looting and other crimes. They say some of those arrested could face other charges, such as drug possession or drunken driving.
The curfew will be lifted after a storm damage assessment is done.
