Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Train In Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Cumberland police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train.

Police say officers responded to Henderson Avenue at Knox Street just before 3 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person hit by a train. First responders performed life-saving measures on the victim, 50-year-old Yolanda Bauman, but she later died of her injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

