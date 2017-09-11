Army Vet Who Witnessed 9/11 Pentagon Attack: Annual Remembrance ‘Is Part Of My Therapy’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not all 9-11 remembrances involved crowds and ceremonies. Alex DeMetrick reports, sometimes just one person can make a powerful statement.

Steve Klein stood on top of his pick-up truck in Havre De Grace Monday morning. Down below, I-95 traffic rushed by, and some took notice.

He does this to commemorate the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“I was at the Pentagon when the plane hit,” he says. “I was in the parking lot.”

Terrorists turned American Airlines Flight 77 into a flying bomb. When it hit, 125 people working in the Pentagon were killed.

Though not physically hurt, it still hit Steve hard.

“It did,” he said. “Like Pearl Harbor all over again. It just keeps replaying over and over in my head. I’ve gotten help from the VA. This is part of my therapy.”

One man with a flag, standing in remembrance for so many who fell, and helping others remember.

“Police come by and they turn on their lights and hit the sirens, it’s kind of nice to see them do that,” he says.

Truckers honk, too.

This is Steve’s fourth year of standing vigil between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

“Everything started right around 8 a.m. and basically finished up at 11:30,” he says. “So during that whole time we were under attack.”

And Steve Klein stands to honor those lost.

He served in the Army for 27 years. He was at the Pentagon for a job interview when the attack happened.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook