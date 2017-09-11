College Park Set To Bid For Amazon’s 2nd Headquarters

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After Amazon announced it was searching for a second headquarters, several Maryland cities have let it be known they will be bidding for the online retail giant, and College Park will work to bring Amazon to their city.

The University of Maryland is set to partner with the state, Prince George’s County, the City of College Park to get Amazon to bring their second headquarters to College Park.

“When you read through the entire Amazon H2Q RFP it screams the University of Maryland and College Park,” Chief Strategy Officer Ken Ulman said in a release. “We hit the marks in every category – land availability, business friendly environment, labor force, logistics, cultural community fit and so much more. We are shovel ready and can handle the entire requirement in our thriving Discovery District. Our highly educated, diverse community welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with one of the world’s great companies.”

College Park is already home to Amazon@CollegePark, and is one of the first five locations of Amazon’s Instant Pickup service.

Baltimore announced last week that it will be bidding for Amazon’s second headquarters.

