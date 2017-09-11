WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Now A Tropical Storm, Irma Hits Florida With Wind, FloodingTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App  

Police Search For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run In Essex

Courtesy: Baltimore Co. PD

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver involved a fatal hit-and run overnight Sunday in Essex.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports the wreck happened just after 12:45 a.m., while 23-year-old Kyle Emmanuel Marshall and his mother were crossing Stemmers Run Rd., near Eastern Blvd.

A purple Hyundai Elantra that was eastbound on Stemmers Run Rd. struck Marshall, and the driver did not stop following the accident. Marshall’s mother was nor harmed.

First responders arrived a short time later, and pronounced Marshall dead at the scene.

Authorities released an image of a vehicle the believe is similar to the one involved in the hit-and-run. The vehicle may also have damage to the front, driver-side.

Anyone with information on this suspect or their vehicle is asked to contact police at (410) 307-2020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, text message or online at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

