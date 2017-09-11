Howard Co. Keeping The Memory Alive Of Those Lost On 9-11

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sixteen years ago, jets started slamming into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

But as time goes on, there are concerns that younger generations won’t be taught about what happened on September 11.

“I look on the calendar and the sports are going, everything is happening like today is a day just like any other day and it’s not. It’s not a day like any other day,” says Ellen Mackey.

It’s certainly not just another day in Howard County. It begins in total silence.

Police and fire stand tribute, presenting a wreath to remember the four from Howard County who perished, and all 2,996 who died.

“Our life changed forever, he was my kids’ favorite uncle,” says Mackey.

Ellen Macky’s brother-in-law Glenn Wilkinson died. He taught her kids how to fish. He loved his family and his job.

She wants to make sure his legacy, and those of so many others lives on.

“It means a lot to most families affected by 9-11 that people don’t forget because the kids in schools right now, they don’t even know what 9-11 is. It’s really not an elementary school level. I work in an elementary school that I love, and those kids have no idea what 9-11 means.”

“I lost Sarah Miller Clark,” says John Wesley.

He was supposed to be on Flight 77 with his fiance, but work kept him in Baltimore. He too wants the memory of this day to stay strong.

“It can help teach lessons that will hopefully prevent a 9-11 from happening again,” says Wesley.

The wreath, ribbons, and tears are a simple gesture that means so much to so many.

“Oh it means that people aren’t going to forget what these people sacrificed,” says Mackey.

In all, there were four people from Howard County who lost their lives in the attacks.

