Controversial Illegal Gun Law Passes In City Council

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A controversial gun bill has passed in City Council.

It passed Monday night with an 8-7 vote. The bill gives a mandatory one-year sentence to anyone caught with an illegal gun within 100 yards of a school, park, church, public building or other public place.

The bill was voted on last month with the same number of votes.

It’s a measure both the mayor and commissioner support. Councilman Eric Costello tells WJZ the bill would reduce violence in Baltimore.

He points to New York City as an example of where mandatory gun sentencing has worked.

“There is overwhelming support for this bill in my district, in both communities that are predominantly white as well as predominantly black. People are sick of the violence, the violence needs to stop,” he says.

But Councilman Zeke Cohen says the city needs to find a better way to track illegal guns.

“We need to focus on the violent repeat offenders, the folks that are causing havoc within our communities,” he says.

